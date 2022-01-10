IOM ramps up support for Rohingya refugees affected by 2nd fire in a week

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 12:01 pm

International Organization for Migration (IOM). Photo: Collected
International Organization for Migration (IOM). Photo: Collected

International Organization for Migration (IOM) has deployed its communications with communities (CwC) team support to conduct technical assessments over the fire incident at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar on Sunday afternoon.

In coordination with other humanitarian groups, IOM plans to assess the damage caused by the fire, and the immediate and longer-term needs of the affected people as soon as possible, according to a press release.

Currently, the organisation has a mobile medical team on the ground to provide immediate assistance as needed.

It has also taken steps to mobilize non-food item (NFI) kits for all affected households- which are being supplemented with blankets to help those affected to keep warm amidst the cold dry weather in Cox's Bazar. 

"We are coordinating with other humanitarian actors to ensure that those affected are provided with food, health, protection, water, sanitation, and hygiene needs. Shelter repair/rebuilding and access to cooking facilities – in the form of LPG are top priorities as the affected families seek to recover from the damages caused by the fire," said Nusrath Ghazzali, officer-in-charge for IOM Bangladesh.

The fire originated at Shafiullah Kata Camp No-16 in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, which is one of the areas of responsibility under IOM.

The devastating fire broke out at around 5pm on Sunday and burnt at least 1,200 shanties. 

This latest fire comes a week after another fire broke out in the refugee camp on 2 January causing significant damage to IOM's Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Isolation and Treatment Center (SARI ITC) in camp 20 Extension.  
 

