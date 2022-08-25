Int'l community needs to play tougher role in Rohingya repatriation: Experts

The international community needs to work more vigorously with Bangladesh to repatriate the Rohingyas to their homeland, say experts.

Large-scale sanctions against Myanmar's government officials by influential countries are necessary to put pressure on Myanmar, they said at a seminar titled "Rohingya Crisis: The Pathways to Repatriation" organised by the Centre for Genocide Studies at the Foreign Service Academy auditorium in Dhaka University on Thursday.

Presenting the keynote address, the Director of the Centre for Genocide Studies of Dhaka University and Professor of International Relations Department Dr Imtaz Ahmed said, "It is high time to talk about the return of Rohingyas. They will not live in Bangladesh only; other countries will also have to take responsibility."

"To increase pressure on the Myanmar government, large-scale international sanctions should be imposed on their officials. The US has sanctioned only 22 Myanmar government officials. Influential countries, including the Western ones, should expand the scope of this ban," he said.

"The international community is not playing a very strong role; they don't have a headache. With the help of Japan, China and India, a few shelters will be built in the Rakhine state, and there is no reason for the Rohingyas to depend on that. The traces of negative elements remain in Myanmar," Dr Imtiaz Ahmed added.

As the chief guest in the seminar, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reiterated Dhaka's call for smooth repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State ending their plights and miseries.

Apart from seeking the international community's support, he said Bangladesh is also talking to Myanmar in good faith as Myanmar has expressed its willingness for repatriation.

The foreign minister also sought genuine efforts to create an environment conducive to the repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen delivered the opening remarks.

Earlier, the United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer said it is critical that the international community continues to seek comprehensive, durable and inclusive solutions to the Rohingya crisis.

"We cannot let this become a forgotten crisis," said Special Envoy Heyzer in a statement who also attended the seminar.

On the five-year mark of the forced mass displacement of Rohingya from Myanmar's Rakhine State, Bangladesh continues to show "great generosity and leadership" in hosting refugees, which requires renewed international attention and equitable burden-sharing by countries in the region and beyond, she said on Thursday.

In their productive discussions, the special envoy thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her leadership and expressed the United Nations' deep appreciation to the people and government of Bangladesh for their immense contribution.

"I will continue to advocate for greater leadership of countries in the region in supporting Bangladesh and leveraging their influence with Myanmar to create conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees," she added.