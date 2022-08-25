Int'l community needs to play tougher role in Rohingya repatriation: Experts

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 10:25 pm

Related News

Int'l community needs to play tougher role in Rohingya repatriation: Experts

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
File photo of Rohingya refugees. Photo: REUTERS
File photo of Rohingya refugees. Photo: REUTERS

The international community needs to work more vigorously with Bangladesh to repatriate the Rohingyas to their homeland, say experts.

Large-scale sanctions against Myanmar's government officials by influential countries are necessary to put pressure on Myanmar, they said at a seminar titled "Rohingya Crisis: The Pathways to Repatriation" organised by the Centre for Genocide Studies at the Foreign Service Academy auditorium in Dhaka University on Thursday.

Presenting the keynote address, the Director of the Centre for Genocide Studies of Dhaka University and Professor of International Relations Department Dr Imtaz Ahmed said, "It is high time to talk about the return of Rohingyas. They will not live in Bangladesh only; other countries will also have to take responsibility."

"To increase pressure on the Myanmar government, large-scale international sanctions should be imposed on their officials. The US has sanctioned only 22 Myanmar government officials. Influential countries, including the Western ones, should expand the scope of this ban," he said.

"The international community is not playing a very strong role; they don't have a headache. With the help of Japan, China and India, a few shelters will be built in the Rakhine state, and there is no reason for the Rohingyas to depend on that. The traces of negative elements remain in Myanmar," Dr Imtiaz Ahmed added.

FM reiterates Dhaka's call for repatriation of Rohingyas

As the chief guest in the seminar, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reiterated Dhaka's call for smooth repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State ending their plights and miseries.

Apart from seeking the international community's support, he said Bangladesh is also talking to Myanmar in good faith as Myanmar has expressed its willingness for repatriation.

The foreign minister also sought genuine efforts to create an environment conducive to the repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen delivered the opening remarks.

Earlier, the United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer said it is critical that the international community continues to seek comprehensive, durable and inclusive solutions to the Rohingya crisis.

"We cannot let this become a forgotten crisis," said Special Envoy Heyzer in a statement who also attended the seminar.

On the five-year mark of the forced mass displacement of Rohingya from Myanmar's Rakhine State, Bangladesh continues to show "great generosity and leadership" in hosting refugees, which requires renewed international attention and equitable burden-sharing by countries in the region and beyond, she said on Thursday.

In their productive discussions, the special envoy thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her leadership and expressed the United Nations' deep appreciation to the people and government of Bangladesh for their immense contribution.

"I will continue to advocate for greater leadership of countries in the region in supporting Bangladesh and leveraging their influence with Myanmar to create conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees," she added.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya repatriation / Center for Genocide Studies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

12h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

14h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

1h | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

1h | Videos
Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

5h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation