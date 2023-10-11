High-level regional meeting on Rohingya refugees in Bangkok on 17 October

Myanmar Rohingya refugee children wait in a queue to collect food a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: KM Asad/ Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2020

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi is scheduled to visit Thailand from 15-17 October.

As part of the visit, High Commissioner Grandi will be opening a high-level regional meeting on Rohingya refugees in Bangkok on October 17.

This closed-door meeting will seek international support for over a million Rohingya refugees and their hosting communities – most of them in Bangladesh - in the lead up to the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in Geneva, December 2023.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, UK's Minister of State for Indo-Pacific and the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration are among the key delegates attending the high-level meeting, according to UNHCR.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's bazar district and Bhasan Char.