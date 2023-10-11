High-level regional meeting on Rohingya refugees in Bangkok on 17 October

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
11 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 05:55 pm

Related News

High-level regional meeting on Rohingya refugees in Bangkok on 17 October

As part of the visit, High Commissioner Grandi will be opening a high-level regional meeting on Rohingya refugees in Bangkok on 17 October.

UNB
11 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 05:55 pm
Myanmar Rohingya refugee children wait in a queue to collect food a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: KM Asad/ Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2020
Myanmar Rohingya refugee children wait in a queue to collect food a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: KM Asad/ Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2020

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi is scheduled to visit Thailand from 15-17 October.

As part of the visit, High Commissioner Grandi will be opening a high-level regional meeting on Rohingya refugees in Bangkok on October 17.

This closed-door meeting will seek international support for over a million Rohingya refugees and their hosting communities – most of them in Bangladesh - in the lead up to the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in Geneva, December 2023.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, UK's Minister of State for Indo-Pacific and the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration are among the key delegates attending the high-level meeting, according to UNHCR.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's bazar district and Bhasan Char.

Bangladesh

Rohingya / Bangladesh / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

9h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

20m | TBS World
What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

2h | TBS World
Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

3h | TBS World
The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

7h | TBS World