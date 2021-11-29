Govt likely to allow Bhasan Char Rohingyas to visit relatives in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in congested Cox’s Bazar camps. Some 100,000 Rohingyas will gradually be shifted to Bhashan Char, which has already been well-equipped with modern facilities, including schools, mosques, community clinics, mobile networks and internet, for Rohingyas. Photos: Shamsuddin Illius/TBS

The government is likely going to allow Rohingyas in Noakhali's Bhasan Char to visit their relatives living in Cox's Bazar refugee camps, officials familiar with the matter said.

"We have received thousands of applications from Rohingyas here seeking permission for meeting their relatives as many of their relatives stay in Cox's Bazar," said Mohammad Moazzem Hossain, additional commissioner for refugee relief and repatriation (RRRC).

"The government is mulling to allow them to visit each other in some cases such as attending social programmes and burials, and other humanitarian causes," he added.

"We are scrutinising the applications for approval," the official told The Business Standard, adding that they were waiting for the formal decision from higher-level in this regard.

Moazzem, however, said they were not sure how many Rohingya would get the permission.

Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar. Photo: TBS

Another official at the camp, Mohammad Shamsuddoha, additional commissioner for refugee relief and repatriation, told The Business Standard that high-level policymakers were now discussing the issue.

Since last December, the government transferred around 18,000 Rohingyas out of over a million in several phases to the Bashanchar from camps in Cox's Bazar, intending to improve their quality of life.

Meanwhile, many refugees had escaped from the camp due mainly to visit their dear ones in Cox's Bazar. The majority did not return and spread out among the locality.

Even some fell in danger while escaping.

For example, on 17 August, 11 Rohingyas were found dead in Sandwip after they tried to escape the camp in boats. Law enforcement agencies detained 15 refugees in the incident who were alive.

According to the Bhasan Char police station, at least 250 Rohingyas fled the camp in the last three months. On 26 November, the agencies also detained 23 refugees and 5 traffickers.

The police station has been established recently to ensure security in the Bhasan Char area. A total of 42 policemen and 247 armed police battalion members were employed there.

"There is a lack of responsibility among the Rohingya people, despite having huge facilities from the government. Many Rohingyas are escaping from the camps but only a few returned," said Jasmin Prema, chairman of SCAS, a non-governmental organisation there.