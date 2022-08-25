Govt has failed terribly to tackle Rohingya crisis: BNP

Rohingya refugees sit on wooden benches of a navy vessel on their way to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday (25 August) criticised the government for its roles in handling the Rohingya refugee crisis.

"Rohingya crisis is not Bangladesh's local issue; rather it's a global crisis. However, the current government has failed to adequately motivate or educate the international community to acknowledge it as a global issue," he said.

Speaking at a press conference arranged at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, the BNP leader noted that international solidarity towards Bangladesh and Rohingya refugees has become more crucial lately, especially after the military coup in Myanmar that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

"Following the coup, political unrest in the country has increased significantly where peaceful protesters are being executed or silenced. In this situation, the issue of Rohingya repatriation has become more complicated."

"Not being able to effectively internationalise this long-standing problem is undoubtedly a huge failure of the government," the party said in its official statement on the occasion of the five-year anniversary of Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh.

Mentioning the business relation of many countries with Myanmar military junta, BNP leaders asked the government to take the dual policy of these nations into account while carrying out diplomatic activities. They also blamed the governments' weak political ideology for its failure to take a firm, specific and effective position on the issue.

In order to ensure a sustainable solution to the crisis, BNP leaders urged the effective implementation of bilateral and multilateral agreements, instead of confining them in papers only.

"International communities like the United Nations, other regional groups and world powers must be made aware of the limitations of Bangladesh as a host country through effective diplomatic activities," BNP observed, while acknowledging that creating a favourable living environment in Myanmar is the first priority.

The political party reiterated its support for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Rakhine State, Myanmar.

"Not as a subterfuge to make political gains, the repatriation process must be mediated and implemented under the leadership of the United Nations," it added.