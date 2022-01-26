Foreign Secy calls for durable solution on Rohingya crisis

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 01:36 pm

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today urged for an effective role towards a durable solution on the Rohingya crisis that has entered its fifth year.

He made the call on Wednesday during a virtual meeting with Noeleen Heyzer, the newly appointed UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar, said a press release.

Noeleen Heyzer was appointed as the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy on Myanmar after she succeeded Christine Schraner Burgener in October 2021.

During the meeting, the Bangladeshi foreign secretary expressed disappointment over the delay in successful repatriation of the Rohingya refugees who have left the country grappling with multiple challenges since 2017.

He reiterated the country's priority which is the repatriation of over a million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their homeland.

"The prolonged presence of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh has been creating security problems like human and drug trafficking with broader ramifications across the region," said Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

He hoped that the envoy's familiarity with the issue and the region, strengthened by her rich experience, will help to bring a positive outcome on the issue. 

"The office of special envoy should work towards creating conducive conditions in Myanmar for the return of the Rohingyas in safety and security," he advised.

Special Envoy Noeleen Heyzer in her response assured that the Rohingya issue would remain high on her agenda.

She, meanwhile, conveyed her sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for demonstrating the highest level of humanity by hosting this huge number of persecuted Myanmar Nationals. 

