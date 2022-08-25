Foreign missions in Dhaka reiterates safe return of Rohingya refugees

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 11:08 am

Foreign missions in Dhaka reiterates safe return of Rohingya refugees

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 11:08 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

In a joint statement signed by the Embassies and High Commissions in Dhaka on the occasion marking five years of Rohingya exodus, foreign representatives have once again called for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees. 

"We continue to raise the plight of Rohingya on the international stage and seek a solution to the crisis that allows for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to their communities in Rakhine State, Myanmar," reads the statement.

They repeated the call for an end of the culture of impunity in Myanmar and reiterate their commitment to international accountability initiatives for the terrible acts committed against Rohingya minorities.

"We note with concern the reports of escalating violence and serious human rights violations across Myanmar by the Myanmar military. Our countries have imposed sanctions on some individuals responsible for serious human rights violations," they said adding that the push for a solution to the political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar will continue.

They claimed to root for a solution that is long-term  and inclusive of Rohingyas.

Praising the host country (Bangladesh) on the occasion, they said. "We remain deeply grateful to the Government of Bangladesh and people of Bangladesh for their generosity and continuing hosting of Rohingya refugees."

"We will continue to work together with the Government of Bangladesh, the UN, and international and national partners, to ensure that Rohingya refugees receive humanitarian assistance, protection and education."

While underlining the underline the importance of Rohingya's ability to live safe, purposeful and dignified lives, the group also extended its support for the local communities in Cox's Bazar who are hosting the refugee population.

Signatories:

•    Australian High Commission Bangladesh
•    The British High Commission to Bangladesh
•    High Commission of Canada to Bangladesh
•    Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh
•    The European Union Delegation to Bangladesh
•    Embassy of France in Bangladesh
•    German Embassy in Bangladesh
•    Embassy of Italy in Bangladesh
•    Kingdom of the Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh
•    Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangladesh
•    Embassy of Spain in Bangladesh
•    Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh
•    Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh
•    Embassy of the United States of America in Bangladesh
 

