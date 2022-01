At least 1,200 shanties were burnt in a devastating fire that broke out at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

Eight teams of Fire Service brought the fire under control toward 7pm, around 2 hours after the fire originated at Shafiullah Kata Camp No-16 this evening.

Earlier on 2 January, fire broke out at a UN run hospital in Balukhali Camp no-20. Although no casualties were reported in the fire, 16 cabins of the hospital were burnt.