PM seeks global support for safe return of Rohingyas

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 05:07 pm

Rohingyas are entering Bangladesh territory crossing Myanmar border on October 9, 2017. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Rohingyas are entering Bangladesh territory crossing Myanmar border on October 9, 2017. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought assistance from the international community for the safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals - Rohingyas  - for about four years, the PM said addressing the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security hosted virtually by Russia.

"They (Rohingyas) are posing a huge security threat to Bangladesh as well as the region," she said, adding, "We have sheltered them on humanitarian ground but such a huge population can't be lodged for an indefinite period.

"Hence, may I request the world community to assist us in dignified and peaceful repatriation of the Rohingyas," the PM said. She also emphasised on vaccination for all to fight Covid-19 globally and ensure humanitarian assistance to the marginalised people across the world.

Bangladesh has shown resilience in fighting the pandemic by ensuring available health care support for all and providing appropriate incentives to different sectors, PM Hasina stated, adding, "We will bring all our citizens under Covid-19 vaccination free of cost. We are trying to get vaccines from all available sources."

"Our government is in touch with Russian authorities for vaccines. I would like to mention that Bangladesh has the capacity to produce vaccines and even support the world community if we are taken on board in the production chain," the PM added.

The PM urged global support to stop financing and supplying arms to terrorists, and increasing cooperation among military agencies to ensure global security.

She also mentioned that Bangladesh was one of the worst victims of climate change, despite having little to no contribution to the problem, adding, "We hope the international community will play a proactive role in addressing adverse impacts of climate change through extending cooperation and exchanging knowledge and expertise."

New challenges and issues of international security arise due to terrorism, extremism, separatism, weapons of mass destruction, cyber-crimes, regional conflicts and ecological catastrophes, Hasina said, adding, "Bangladesh maintains a 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism and extremism. I firmly believe that this forum will stress on finding effective solutions to the problems to strengthen international security.

"I appreciate the recent ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. I hope that peace and stability will prevail in the Middle East as well as in other parts of the world," she added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingyas repatriation / Prime Minister / Global community

