Dhaka calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas

Bangladesh has reiterated its emphatic call to the international community to take more effective actions in ensuring safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas now taking shelter in Bangladesh to their own lands in Myanmar.

Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Secretary (West) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the call at a panel discussion titled "Humanitarian Approach Towards Refugees and Migrants."

The discussion was held as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum that ended in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday.

Elaborating the measures undertaken by the government in addressing the humanitarian needs of Rohingyas as far as possible, Chowdhury underlined the need for immediate resolution of this crisis in view of the challenges it is presenting, not only to Bangladesh, but also to the entire region.

Moderated by Andrea Sanke, an acclaimed media personality in Turkey, the panel was also addressed by Antonio Vitiligo, Director General of International Organization of Migration, Dr. Kerem Kinik, President of Turkish Red Crescent, Michael Spindelegger, Director General of International Centre for Migration Policy and Development and Dr. Savas Unlu, Director General of Migration Management of Ministry of Interior, Turkey.

On the sidelines of panel discussions, Chowdhury held a bilateral meeting with Joshua Phopho Setipa, Managing Director, United Nations Technology Bank where both sides discussed how this particular Bank could be engaged in the process of Bangladesh's transition to a developing economy from LDC status.

They also discussed the possibility of setting up a regional Centre of LDC Technology Bank in Dhaka.

A meeting was also held between Secretary Chowdhury and Karat Sarybay, Executive Director, CICA where both the dignitaries shared their perspectives on a range of contemporary issues including geopolitical uncertainty, economic volatility, security turmoil and pandemic dangers across Asia in particular and globe in general.

They underlined the need for stepping up collaboration between and among the Asian nations more than ever.

Stating the Foreign policy dictum of Father of the Nation of Bangabandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman "Friendship to all, malice towards none" Secretary Chowdhury expressed the commitment of Bangladesh towards building peaceful sustainable societies across the world and more particularly across Asia.

He also appraised him of the encouraging economic growth of Bangladesh amidst the pandemic and phenomenal socio-economic developments that the country has scripted in the recent time.

Sarybay deeply appreciated the Bangladesh leadership for continued economic success of Bangladesh and efficient handling of pandemic.

Chowdhury also had a bilateral meeting with the 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Sedat Onal in the afternoon.

During the meeting, among other issues, they discussed the possible State visit of Turkish President to Bangladesh, continued collaboration on the Rohingya issue bilaterally and multilaterally, enhancement of trade including the possibility of duty reduction on some specific items, welcoming of Turkish investments in SEZ and High Tech Parks in Bangladesh.

They also agreed to hold the next sessions of JEC (Joint Economic Commission) and FOC (Foreign Office Consultation) in Dhaka at the earliest.