Declining aid for Rohingyas making it hard to meet their needs

International aid to Rohingyas who were forced to flee their country facing ethnic and religious persecution and are now living in different camps in Bangladesh is declining. This is making it hard to meet their basic needs, said experts at a seminar at the Westin Dhaka on Wednesday.

In 2018, Bangladesh received $689 million for this purpose, but in 2022 the figure has come down to $383 million, they said at the event jointly organised by Brac and the Department of Development Studies, Dhaka University.

They said this is the time to opt for a skill development approach to meet the emerging needs of the Rohingyas.

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, chairman of the Department of Development Studies, Dhaka University, in his keynote speech said, "The rate at which the Rohingya population is growing, about $2,727 million will be required to meet their needs in 2027, which is almost double of what will be needed next year."

"Rohingya repatriation is still in a limbo and the flow of funds is more fragile than before. It is time to focus on making a strategic shift towards a skill development approach for the Rohingyas sheltered in the camps," he added.

International agencies have been providing lifesaving assistance to the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) since the beginning of the Rohingya influx in 2017.

Participants say consensus among the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and the international community is needed to ensure Rohingya repatriation.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, who was the chief guest of the event, said, "Unfortunately, we have no direct control over the Myanmar issue. The government of Bangladesh did whatever possible on its part. However, Myanmar's position is still unclear."

He added, "We need strong unity at the grassroot level of society. Otherwise, we will not be able to solve such issues."

Soo-Jin Rhee, interim country representative of UNHCR in Bangladesh, said, "The solution to the Rohingya crisis lies in Myanmar. But in the meantime, we have to bridge the gap."

"We need to look into how to ensure the basic needs of the Rohingyas such as food, health and protection. We need to invest in education and skills development so that the Rohingya refugees become productive members of society."

Mustafa Osman Turan, ambassador of Türkiye to Bangladesh, said, "We can understand the situation of Bangladesh as Türkiye is hosting the highest numbers of refugees in the world, which is nearly four million. Türkiye will continue supporting Bangladesh until Rohingyas are repatriated."

Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac, said, "We should now look for a mid-term strategy for the refugees as we continuously advocate for their safe and dignified return to their homeland. The only solution for the Rohingya refugees is their sustainable and voluntary repatriation to Myanmar."