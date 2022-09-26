Chinese Ambassador Li, acting FS discuss early repatriation of Rohingyas, border incidents

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
26 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 05:01 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has met acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam and discussed the ways for early repatriation of the Rohingyas and the recent incidents along Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Talking to a small group of reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the meeting on Monday, Ambassador Li said they have discussed a lot of issues including "early repatriation" of the Rohingya people and cooperation in other areas between the two countries.

Asked whether they discussed the recent border issues with Myanmar, the Chinese envoy said the issues have been touched upon and the acting foreign secretary did mention that it was "very unfortunate." "I have no more information."

There is a tripartite mechanism among Bangladesh, Myanmar and China to discuss and find ways to resolve the Rohingya issue.

Last week, Bangladesh sought support and necessary steps from the international community to stop the violence so that Myanmar cannot take advantage of creating instability in the region and thus avoid the repatriation of the Rohingyas.

"We told them (diplomats) that we seek your (diplomats) help so that Myanmar can't take advantage of creating instability in the region refraining from taking back the Rohingyas," Khurshed Alam told reporters at state guesthouse Padma on Tuesday.

Bangladesh conveyed to the international community that it is working with much patience and tolerance; and Bangladesh did not do anything that might cause Myanmar's mortar shells landing inside Bangladesh impacting on the life and livelihoods of Bangladeshis.

Bangladesh also conveyed its concerns over possible instability in the region to diplomats stationed in Dhaka - briefing them on the current situation in bordering areas with Myanmar.

The diplomats assured Bangladesh of conveying its concerns to their capitals and help Bangladesh if they have anything to do to raise the issue at the United Nations (UN).

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingays in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

