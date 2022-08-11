Case filed over killing of Rohingya leaders, 3 held

A case has been filed over the killing of two Rohingya leaders - Abu Taleb of C block and Syed Hossain of C/9 sub-block - in the Ukhiya Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar.

Tayba Khatun, the wife of deceased Abu Taleb, filed the case with Ukhiya police station on Thursday morning accusing 5 people and 7-8 unidentified persons, said Armed Police Battalion (APBn-8) Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) Kamran Hossain.

Meanwhile, APBn arrested three accused mentioned in the case.

The arrestees are Shah Miah, 32, Md Shwaib, 19 and Zafar Alam, 54, all hailed from camp-15.

"On Tuesday at around 11:45pm, Abu Taleb and Syed Hossain were shot by miscreants on the hill slopes of C-9 block of camp-15. Police handed over the dead bodies to the families after conducting the autopsy. Later, they were buried in the D-block cemetery of the camp."

The APBN official further noted that legal action is underway to arrest the rest of the accused in the case.