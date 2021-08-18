Bodies of 7 more Rohingyas recovered from Sandwip Channel

File Photo: Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they get interrogated by the Border Guard Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Bangladesh Coast Guard and police have recovered the bodies of seven more Rohingyas from Sandwip Channel of the Bay of Bengal, who died while fleeing from Bhasanchar in Noakhali.

The bodies were recovered from Santoshpur, Bauria and Magadhara areas of Sandwip on Tuesday after two more bodies were recovered a day earlier.

Confirming the matter, Coast Guard's Sarikait outpost Contingent Commander Saju Ahmed told TBS that the bodies of seven people, including five women and two men, were recovered on Tuesday and the bodies of two women were recovered on Monday.

The bodies have been sent to the Bashanchar Rohingya camp, he added.

Reportedly, a group of 36-40 Rohingyas tried to escape from Bhasanchar last Friday at 10:30pm in a wooden boat that capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Chattogram, about 15-20km east of Bhasanchar.

With this, the number of bodies recovered in the incident stands at eleven, Bhasanchar Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Billal said.

According to Noakhali district police sources, Air force helicopters and Navy ships have conducted rescue operations in the Bay of Bengal since the accident and rescued 15 people alive.