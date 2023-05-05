Bangladesh delegation inspecting situation in Rakhine state prior to Rohingya repatriation

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
05 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

Bangladesh delegation inspecting situation in Rakhine state prior to Rohingya repatriation

TBS Report
05 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 12:51 pm
Bangladesh delegation inspecting situation in Rakhine state prior to Rohingya repatriation

A team of 27 delegates, including 20 Rohingyas living in Bangladesh, who went to the Rakhine State on Friday are inspecting the repatriation situation in Maungdaw town of the state.

Currently, a meeting is ongoing between the Rohingya delegation and a team from the Myanmar Government.

Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, who is among the Bangladesh delegation, said upon visiting the Rakhine state Rohingya citizens said the village they used to live in isn't the same anymore. They want to return to exactly where they used to live, he added.

In this case, the Myanmar government has said that if the Rohingyas want to return to where they lived before they have to show National Verification Cards (NVCs), said the RRRC.

The delegation left for Myanmar from Jaliapara Ghat in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, at around 9:30am on Friday. Sources confirmed that they reached Maungdaw city at around 11:00am, confirmed Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

The delegation comprises 20 Rohingya community leaders from different camps of Ukhiya, Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. Out of them 17 are men and 3 women. Apart from this, there are 7 Bangladeshi officers who are engaged in Rohingya related work.

Among them are Cox's Bazar RRRC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Additional RRRC Md Khaled Hossain, other officials and an interpreter.

RRRC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said that the visit had been arranged to see if the environment and conditions in Rakhine state are favourable for repatriation.

On 15 March, a delegation from the Myanmar Immigration Department reached Teknaf to discuss the issue of Rohingya repatriation. During their visit, the list of Rohingyas, taking refuge in Bangladesh, sent to Myanmar was reviewed. They also discussed the authenticity of children born to the listed Rohingyas throughout their stay in the country.

However, the delegation left the country on 22 March without reaching any settlement on the agenda.

According to RRRC office sources, after the Rohingya influx started on 25 August 2017, in 2018, Bangladesh gave a list of 882,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar for repatriation. After sorting through the list, Myanmar finally sent a list of only 68,000 Rohingya back to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya refugee / Repatriation / Rakhine State

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

3h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

3h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

2h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

3h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

19h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

21h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022