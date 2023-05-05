Bangladesh delegation inspecting situation in Rakhine state prior to Rohingya repatriation

A team of 27 delegates, including 20 Rohingyas living in Bangladesh, who went to the Rakhine State on Friday are inspecting the repatriation situation in Maungdaw town of the state.

Currently, a meeting is ongoing between the Rohingya delegation and a team from the Myanmar Government.

Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, who is among the Bangladesh delegation, said upon visiting the Rakhine state Rohingya citizens said the village they used to live in isn't the same anymore. They want to return to exactly where they used to live, he added.

In this case, the Myanmar government has said that if the Rohingyas want to return to where they lived before they have to show National Verification Cards (NVCs), said the RRRC.

The delegation left for Myanmar from Jaliapara Ghat in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, at around 9:30am on Friday. Sources confirmed that they reached Maungdaw city at around 11:00am, confirmed Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

The delegation comprises 20 Rohingya community leaders from different camps of Ukhiya, Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. Out of them 17 are men and 3 women. Apart from this, there are 7 Bangladeshi officers who are engaged in Rohingya related work.

Among them are Cox's Bazar RRRC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Additional RRRC Md Khaled Hossain, other officials and an interpreter.

RRRC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said that the visit had been arranged to see if the environment and conditions in Rakhine state are favourable for repatriation.

On 15 March, a delegation from the Myanmar Immigration Department reached Teknaf to discuss the issue of Rohingya repatriation. During their visit, the list of Rohingyas, taking refuge in Bangladesh, sent to Myanmar was reviewed. They also discussed the authenticity of children born to the listed Rohingyas throughout their stay in the country.

However, the delegation left the country on 22 March without reaching any settlement on the agenda.

According to RRRC office sources, after the Rohingya influx started on 25 August 2017, in 2018, Bangladesh gave a list of 882,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar for repatriation. After sorting through the list, Myanmar finally sent a list of only 68,000 Rohingya back to Bangladesh.