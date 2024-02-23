APBN detains four Rohingyas with firearms from Ukhiya camp

APBN detains four Rohingyas with firearms from Ukhiya camp

Those detainees are Mohammad Amin, 23, Petan Sharif, 43, Abul Kashem, 33, and Syedur Rahman, 25.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Armed Police Battalion (APBN) has arrested four Rohingyas with firearms from during a raid in a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

They also seized five single-shot guns, one locally-made LG, 36 rounds of rifle bullets, eight rounds of bullet shells, four rounds of shotgun cartridges, three hand-made grenades, three crackers, one set of walkie talkie , two long daggers, and other weapons from the possession of the detainees.

Those detainees are Mohammad Amin, 23, Petan Sharif, 43, Abul Kashem, 33, and Syedur Rahman, 25.

The APBN conducted the raid at E-5 Block of Jamtoli Rohingya Camp No-15 in Ukhiya at 11:00pm Thursday (February 22), said Amir Jafar, commander (additional DIG) of APBN-8. 

The detainees have been handed over to Ukhiya Police Station, he added.

"The operation was conducted based on a tip-off that the detainees were planning major sabotage inside the Rohingya camp.

"During interrogation, they admitted to planning a sabotage saying that they aimed to take control of the camp," said Amir.

