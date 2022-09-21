Another Rohingya volunteer killed in Ukhiya Camp

A 35-year-old Rohingya refugee, who used to work as a volunteer guarding the camp, was brutally murdered in the Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar early Wednesday.

"The miscreants attacked Mohammad Zafar, son of late Badiur Rahman, in the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) Camp-18 in Ukhiya around 3am on Wednesday," Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8 Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Farooq Ahmed confirmed.

ASP Farooq said, "A group of 20-25 Rohingya thugs fired two rounds aiming Zafar who was voluntarily guarding the entrance of block-H in Camp-18. Then they brutally hacked Zafar with sharp weapons to confirm his death on the spot."

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the deceased. It was later handed over to Ukhiya police station.

"The security at the camp has been beefed up following the incident, Farooq said, adding that an operation is underway to arrest those involved in the killing.

Ukhiya police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said the body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar hospital for autopsy.

"APBn is assisting the victim's relatives to file a case in this regard," he added.

Reportedly, three Rohingya volunteers guarding the camp and two camp management leaders were killed in the last three months.