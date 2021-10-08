6 Rohingyas held from refugee camps

Armed Police Battalion (APBN) on Friday held six Rohingyas accused in different cases from the refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf.

The arrestees were Abdul Mannan and Enayetullah from Madhuchhara camp; Taher from Irani hill; Nazim Uddin and Nur Bashar from Lambasia camp; Usman from Kutupalongwas.

Captain of the 14th Armed Police Battalion and in-charge of the Ukhia Rohingya camp, superintendent of police Naimul Haque, said the detainees were involved in various crimes including extortion, kidnapping, robbery, murder cases in the Rohingya camp area.

He said that the arrestees were handed over to Ukhia police station to take necessary legal action.