6 Rohingyas abducted in Teknaf

Six Rohingya refugees were allegedly abducted by a miscreant from Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar on Friday.

Manjurul Islam, additional superintendent of Police at 16 Armed Police Battalion (APBn), told TBS that a local resident took six Rohingyas out of the camp, offering them jobs of day labourers.

"Holding them hostage in an unknown location, the miscreant is now demanding a ransom of Tk3 lakh," he said.

The abducted Rohingyas are Md Farawaz, Md Johar, Md Nur, Nurul Haque, Zahid Hossain and Md Idris of Camp No. 21 in Whykong Union of Teknaf.

The officer also said that the APBn is working with the district police to rescue the kidnapped Rohingya refugees.