552 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char: Navy

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
18 December, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 07:16 pm

Related News

552 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char: Navy

UNB
18 December, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 07:16 pm
Buildings constructed in Bhashan Char, an islet in the Bay of Bengal, to relocate nearly 1 lakh Rohingyas to relieve the overcrowded mainland camps in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: Shamsuddin Illius
Buildings constructed in Bhashan Char, an islet in the Bay of Bengal, to relocate nearly 1 lakh Rohingyas to relieve the overcrowded mainland camps in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Shamsuddin Illius

Another batch of 552 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char in the eighth phase on Saturday.

With the latest batch, 61 more Rohingyas were returning to Bhasan Char after visiting their relatives in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps, taking the total number to 613, according to the media wing of Chattogram Navy.

The Rohingyas, including 225 Rohingya men, 144 women and 244 children, left Patenga Boat Club for Bhasan Char in three naval ships around 10:15 am, the Navy said.

With this, the total number of Rohingya population at the Bhasan Char reached 19,030, said Nawsher Ibne Halim, in-charge of Bhasan Char Rohingya Camp.

Md Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bhasan Char police station, said health workers conducted medical tests of the Rohingyas after they reached there around 1:20 pm.

After the Navy briefed them about life in Bhasan Char there, they were relocated to cluster 56 and 66, said Nawsher.

In the eighth phase on Friday, these two groups of Rohingya refugees left for Chattogram from Ukhiya and some more are slated to be relocated, said Shamsuddauja, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner in Cox's Bazar on Saturday.

But he could not confirm the exact number of the refugees to be relocated in this phase.

The 613 Rohingya refugees spent the Friday night at makeshift transit camps at BAF Shaheen College field after reaching Chattogram, he said.

On November 25, a batch of 379 more Rohingyas was relocated to Bhasan Char in the seventh phase after remaining suspended for eight months.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them have come to this country since August 25, 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the Muslim ethnic minorities.

Top News

Rohingya / Bhasan Char

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

6h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

6h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

6h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec