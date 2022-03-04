10 diplomats visit Bhasan Char

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
04 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 12:51 pm

A delegation of diplomats stationed in Dhaka visited Bhasan Char and witnessed the facilities there Thursday.

Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley and South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun were among the ten diplomats who visited the island in Hatiya, Noakhali.

Senior officials of Bangladesh's foreign ministry accompanied them.

"Insightful visit to Bhasan Char where 23,000 Rohingya refugees now live; good opportunity to see firsthand the infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, health and education services that are being put in place," Ambassador Whiteley tweeted.

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls, German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster, Swedish envoy Alexandra Berg von Linde, Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen, and US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave were also part of the delegation.

The diplomats were taken to Bhasan Char by a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter.

Rohingya refugee / Bhasan Char / Diplomat

