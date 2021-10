Join the conversation to find out how Chaldal went from a startup to a booming business in just about a few years with our host Professor Imran Rahman, Special Advisor to the Board of Trustees and Dean School of Business, ULAB and our esteemed guest for today's episode, Mr. Waseem Alim, Co-Founder & CEO, Chaldal on our very own CES Business Podcast, Episode 1: E-commerce in Bangladesh: A Sleeping Giant's Wake.