US woman uses same lottery numbers for 16 years, wins $264,419

A woman from North Carolina, US has been persistently using the same lottery number since 2006.

After 16 years of trying, she has won a lottery of $264,419 Cash 5 jackpot using the same numbers.

Lola Allen, from Fayetteville, informed the North Carolina Education Lottery officials that she won the lottery using the same numbers she pulled more than a decade ago when the lottery first came to the state.

"From the very beginning, I've been using the same numbers," Allen said. "They are my favorite numbers, so I stuck with them."

Allen expressed how shocked she was upon realizing that Thursday night's drawing matched her lucky numbers.

"When they all fell into place, I was in shock," Allen said. "I was numb."

Allen, one of three players who matched all five numbers, won a grand total of $264,419 from the lottery.