US woman charged extra $11 for crying during surgery

In a social media post, a US woman has claimed that she was charged extra for crying during surgery that shocked many internet users.

The woman, named Midge, shared a picture of the invoice on Twitter after she underwent mole removal surgery, says NDTV India.

Besides physician and surgical services, the bill shows an additional $11 charge for brief emotion.

That's approximately Tk950 for a Brief emotional/ behavioural assessment, which Twitter users branded absurd and ridiculous.

The post has gone viral with nearly 2 lakh likes and hundreds of shocked comments.

Many people in the comments section criticised the American healthcare system.

"The best innovation to come out of America is the numerous ways they find to charge patients receiving medical treatment," one Twitter user wrote.

"This is US healthcare. I once got billed for going too in-depth on my trauma's with my psychiatrist," a Twitter user claimed.

Others used memes to express their shock.

Several people tried to understand the Current Procedural Terminology or CPT code used by the hospital.

CPT code 96127 (Brief emotional/behavioural assessment) may be used to report behavioural assessments and screen and assess a patient's mental health.