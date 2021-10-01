US woman charged extra $11 for crying during surgery

Offbeat

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 03:13 pm

Related News

US woman charged extra $11 for crying during surgery

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 03:13 pm
US woman charged extra $11 for crying during surgery

In a social media post, a US woman has claimed that she was charged extra for crying during surgery that shocked many internet users.

The woman, named Midge, shared a picture of the invoice on Twitter after she underwent mole removal surgery, says NDTV India.

Besides physician and surgical services, the bill shows an additional $11 charge for brief emotion.

That's approximately Tk950 for a Brief emotional/ behavioural assessment, which Twitter users branded absurd and ridiculous.

The post has gone viral with nearly 2 lakh likes and hundreds of shocked comments.

Many people in the comments section criticised the American healthcare system.

"The best innovation to come out of America is the numerous ways they find to charge patients receiving medical treatment," one Twitter user wrote.

"This is US healthcare. I once got billed for going too in-depth on my trauma's with my psychiatrist," a Twitter user claimed.

Others used memes to express their shock.

Several people tried to understand the Current Procedural Terminology or CPT code used by the hospital.

CPT code 96127 (Brief emotional/behavioural assessment) may be used to report behavioural assessments and screen and assess a patient's mental health. 

 

US Health plan / emotion / bill / viral / Twitter

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel