US airport self check-in kiosks demand passengers to answer ‘Are you a terrorist?’

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 10:37 am

Photo: Collected from Twitter
Photo: Collected from Twitter

Social media users bursted out laughing after a picture of the "advanced level" of security at a US airport against terrorist threats went up on Twitter.

The image is from a self-check-in counter where the machine asks a passenger, "Are you a terrorist?".

It even offers two options – "yes" or "no".

Asaad Sam Hanna, a freelance journalist, shared the snapshot on Twitter with the caption, "Advanced level of security at the US airport", reports NDTV.

In a follow-up tweet, Hanna added, "Next level: Just be honest, dude."

The post has stacked responses from amused social media users who wondered how asking this question was contributing to airport security since anyone could easily cheat the machine.

"I really don't understand how, since 9/11, our airport check-in has become more computerised, with much less human-to-human interactions. Given past observations by agents who have noticed suspicious behaviour seems like a bad thing for security," a person wrote.

On the other hand, one user actually stated how asking such questions aid the law enforcement agencies: "If you are (a terrorist), and you lie, it's a way for law enforcement to bring additional charges."

These AI-powered self check-in kiosks and cameras at airports have been installed by the US across the country.

A Discover Magazine report expresses that these machines use facial recognition technology and also capture biometric data of passengers flying into the country.

