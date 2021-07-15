Redditor thanks ‘kind stranger’ for leaving food at void deck; netizens appreciate but skeptical

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 04:42 pm

Redditor thanks 'kind stranger' for leaving food at void deck; netizens appreciate but skeptical

The food packages in their photo had slips of paper indicating when it was packed

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 04:42 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A Reddit user from Singapore posted a photo of food left by a "kind stranger" at the void deck of his block, thanking the anonymous donor for their generosity.

However, as much as netizens commented that they appreciated the gesture, many said they were uncertain whether they'd eat the food or not, given the uncertainty of where it came from, reports the Independent Singapore.

The food packages in their photo had slips of paper indicating when it was packed. Some were in brown paper packages, others were simply in their disposable food containers, and came with spoons.

Another commenter disagreed, saying they would "tend to trust Singaporeans" and citing the low crime rate.

"The risk of there being some depraved asshole that would intentionally taint the food to cause grave harm is likely close to zero and probably not any higher than getting food poisoning from eating at some random stall which may have questionable hygiene practices," they added.

But a netizen answered this by reminding them of the incident where poisoned food was left for stray cats.

Others wondered what would happen if nobody takes the food.

One commenter pointed out how fortunate Singaporeans are to have excess food, while in Malaysia people are going hungry.

Some netizens came up with suggestions of donating or leaving out safer food that would not go bad easily, such as biscuits or bottled water.       

 

