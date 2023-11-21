Polish company employs world's first ever AI humanoid robot CEO

During an interview with Fox Business over a video call, it was noted that there was a “significant delay” in Mika’s response time.

Polish Rum company Dictador appoints a robotic AI, Mika, as CEO. Photo: Collected
Polish Rum company Dictador appoints a robotic AI, Mika, as CEO. Photo: Collected

The Polish Rum company Dictador has appointed a robotic AI, Mika, as CEO in collaboration with Hanson Robotics, a Hong Kong-based engineering and robotics company.

A global brand appointing an AI as their leader certainly seems like a strange choice considering the raft of misinformation and wildly inappropriate content current AI's can generate.

The AI named "Mika" is the first CEO female robot, a true trailblazer, and is also a board member who directs operations on behalf of Dictador, the company said.

"Dictator's board decision is revolutionary and bold at the same time. This first human-like robot, with AI, in a company structure, will change the world as we know it, forever," President of Dictador Europe Marek Szoldrowski said in a statement.

Mika is a research project between Dictador and Hanson Robotics, which is known for its developments in human-like robots with AI for consumer, entertainment, services, healthcare and research applications. The design used for Mikas face and body was customised to represent Dictador and its unique values.

"With advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithm, I can swiftly and accurately make data-driven," Mika said in a Dictador company video.

"My decision-making process relies on extensive data analysis and aligning with the company's strategic objectives," it said, adding that it is devoid of personal bias, ensuring strategic choices that prioritise the organisation's best interest.

During an interview with Fox Business over a video call, it was noted that there was a "significant delay" in Mika's response time.

Hanson Robotics CEO David Hanson, emphasised the need for "humanising" AI.

"I feel very strongly that we need to teach AI to care about people for AI to be really safe, to be really, really good. I think humanising that is a very important direction," he explained.

Meanwhile, according to Dictador, Mika has been hailed as an honorary professor. The female humanoid robot was given the award at the 2023/24 Collegium Humanum University inauguration in Warsaw. She gave a speech on stage and highlighted the strengths of artificial intelligence.

