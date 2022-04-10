No shoving or biting! Unruly US airline passengers hit with big fines

Offbeat

Reuters
10 April, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 01:12 pm

Related News

No shoving or biting! Unruly US airline passengers hit with big fines

They are facing a total penalty of nearly $160,000

Reuters
10 April, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 01:12 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

An American Airlines passenger who allegedly shoved a flight attendant and spit at crew members has been hit with the biggest fine ever issued by US aviation regulators, and another fine topping $75,000 was issued to a Delta Air Lines passenger who bit a fellow passenger after trying to hug and kiss another.

Since January 2021 when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a zero-tolerance policy, the agency has proposed fines of about $7 million for disruptive passengers. Two new fines issued Friday were the highest yet.

The FAA proposed a $81,950 fine for an American Airlines passenger on a July flight from Dallas, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina, alleging the passenger "threatened to hurt the flight attendant that offered help to the passenger after she fell into the aisle. The passenger then pushed the flight attendant aside and tried to open the cabin door."

The FAA added "two flight attendants tried to restrain the passenger, but she repeatedly hit one of the flight attendants on the head. After the passenger was restrained in flex cuffs, she spit at, headbutted, bit and tried to kick the crew and other passengers."

The agency also proposed a $77,272-fine for a Delta passenger on a July Las Vegas to Atlanta flight, alleging the passenger "attempted to hug and kiss the passenger seated next to her; walked to the front of the aircraft to try to exit during flight; refused to return to her seat; and bit another passenger multiple times."

Delta said Friday it "has zero tolerance for unruly behaviour at our airports and on our flights as nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people."

The FAA imposed its zero-tolerance mandate when unruly passenger incidents escalated around the time of the 6 January, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Incidents remained elevated after President Joe Biden's administration imposed a mandate requiring passengers to wear masks on airplanes and in airports because of Covid-19 cases in February 2021.

The FAA said neither incident that led to Friday's fines involved passengers who objected to wearing masks.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told ABC's "The View" Friday that the administration's mandate requiring masks on airplanes and in public transport will either expire or be renewed on 18 April.

"We all want to get to where there are fewer restrictions. We just need to get to a point where it is safe to do that," Buttigieg said. "Air travel is a little different than a lot of other environments but we would love to get there."

Airlines and Republicans in Congress are pressing the White House to end the mask mandate and some lawmakers sent a new letter on Friday to Biden.

The FAA said since January 2021, there have been a record 7,060 unruly passenger incidents reported – and 70% involved masking rules – but the rate has declined 60% since its high in 2021.

The FAA said in February it has referred 80 unruly airplane passengers to the FBI for potential criminal prosecution.

Buttigieg said the administration and Congress are still looking at a "no-fly" list for unruly passengers.

US airlines / Delta Air Lines / fined

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

1h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

2h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

2h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

4h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

4h | Videos
Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

4h | Videos
Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!