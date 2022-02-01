More than 100 snakes discovered in the home of dead man in US

Offbeat

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 01:53 pm

Related News

More than 100 snakes discovered in the home of dead man in US

124 snakes, both venomous and nonvenomous, were removed from the man’s home

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 01:53 pm
A rare coral red kukri snake named Kamalabati coils itself. Kamalabati, scientifically known as Oligodon kheriensis, was first found in the country on 27 October, 2020 in Panchagarh. It was recently listed as a new species of snake in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS
A rare coral red kukri snake named Kamalabati coils itself. Kamalabati, scientifically known as Oligodon kheriensis, was first found in the country on 27 October, 2020 in Panchagarh. It was recently listed as a new species of snake in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Upon inspection, authorities found more than 100 snakes at a dead man's house in Charles County, reports Maryland officials. 

Initially, the officers had responded to the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret, Maryland, around 6pm Wednesday after a neighbour discovered the man lying unconscious on the floor after going into the house to check on him, police said.

Fire and EMS personnel broke through the front door and found a 49-year-old man dead inside the house. The identity of the man has not been disclosed. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore is expected to perform an autopsy. However, as of right now, no signs of foul play were reported, the police informed. 

124 snakes, both venomous and nonvenomous, were removed from the man's home.

The collection of snakes included king cobras, spitting cobras, black and green mambas, pythons, and rattlesnakes. A 14-foot Burmese python was also removed from the site, reports Gulf News.

The police reported that the snakes were found in tanks placed on racks. 

"He was very meticulous, it seems, [in] the caretaking and keeping of the reptiles," Jennifer Harris, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Government said.

The snakes are currently being transferred to professional handlers. 

The man lived alone and the neighbors described him as "A neighborly guy" who was "very pleasant, nice and quiet".

Snakes / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

3h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

6h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

5h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'