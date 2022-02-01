More than 100 snakes discovered in the home of dead man in US

A rare coral red kukri snake named Kamalabati coils itself. Kamalabati, scientifically known as Oligodon kheriensis, was first found in the country on 27 October, 2020 in Panchagarh. It was recently listed as a new species of snake in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Upon inspection, authorities found more than 100 snakes at a dead man's house in Charles County, reports Maryland officials.

Initially, the officers had responded to the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret, Maryland, around 6pm Wednesday after a neighbour discovered the man lying unconscious on the floor after going into the house to check on him, police said.

Fire and EMS personnel broke through the front door and found a 49-year-old man dead inside the house. The identity of the man has not been disclosed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore is expected to perform an autopsy. However, as of right now, no signs of foul play were reported, the police informed.

124 snakes, both venomous and nonvenomous, were removed from the man's home.

The collection of snakes included king cobras, spitting cobras, black and green mambas, pythons, and rattlesnakes. A 14-foot Burmese python was also removed from the site, reports Gulf News.

The police reported that the snakes were found in tanks placed on racks.

"He was very meticulous, it seems, [in] the caretaking and keeping of the reptiles," Jennifer Harris, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Government said.

The snakes are currently being transferred to professional handlers.

The man lived alone and the neighbors described him as "A neighborly guy" who was "very pleasant, nice and quiet".