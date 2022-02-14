To live and leave for love: When a king abdicated to marry his beloved

Love is an enigmatic emotion that has its sway over everyone, and for that intense feeling, people happily sacrifice everything. As 14 February is celebrated as Valentine's Day – a day dedicated to the celebration of love and affection, it might as well serve as a good excuse to go through history over one such example of great sacrifice for love - that of England's King Edward VIII.

In 1936, Edward VIII abdicated the throne just so he could marry the woman he loved. A constitutional crisis in the British Empire arose when Edward VIII proposed to marry Wallis Simpson, an American socialite who was divorced from her first husband and was pursuing divorce of her second. Their marriage was opposed by the then UK government; religious, legal, political, and moral objections were raised.

As the British monarch, Edward was the nominal head of the Church of England, which at that time did not allow divorced people to remarry in the church if their former spouses were still alive. For this reason, it was widely believed that Edward could not marry Simpson and remain on the throne.

Picture: Getty Images

Walis Simpson was perceived to be politically and socially unsuitable as a prospective queen consort because of her two previous marriages. It was widely assumed that she was driven by the love of money or position Edward held rather than the person he was. Despite the opposition, Edward declared that he loved Simpson and intended to marry her as soon as her second divorce was finalised. The widespread unwillingness to accept Walis as the king's consort and Edward's refusal to give her up led to his abdication in December 1936.

On November 16, Edward VIII told the then-UK prime minister Stanley Baldwin, "I am going to marry Mrs Simpson, and I am prepared to go". The same night the King told Queen Mary and later informed his brothers. On 10 December 1936, Edward VIII signed his written abdication notices.

Picture: Collected

The text of the Edward VIII message to the UK Parliament as he abdicated, is as follows as recorded by The Guardian:

After long and anxious consideration I have determined to renounce the Throne, to which I succeeded on the death of my father, and I am now communicating this my final and irrevocable decision.

Realising as I do the gravity of this step, I can only hope that I shall have the understanding of my peoples in the decision I have taken and the reasons which have led me to take it.

I will not enter now into my private feelings, but I would beg that it should be remembered that the burden which constantly rests upon the shoulders of a Sovereign is so heavy that it can only be borne in circumstances different from those in which I now find myself.

I conceive that I am not overlooking the duty that rests on me to place in the forefront the public interest when I declare that I am conscious that I can no longer discharge this heavy task with efficiency or with satisfaction to myself.

I have accordingly this morning executed an instrument of abdication in the terms following:-

I, Edward the Eighth of Great Britain, Ireland, and the British Dominions beyond the Seas, King, Emperor of India, do hereby declare my irrevocable determination to renounce the throne for myself and for my descendants, and my desire that effect should be given to the instrument of abdication immediately.

In token whereof I have hereunto set my hand this tenth day of December, 1936, in the presence of the witnesses whose signatures are subscribed.

My execution of this instrument has been witnessed by my three brothers, their Royal Highnesses the Duke of York, the Duke of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent.

I deeply appreciate the spirit which has actuated the appeals which have been made to me to take a different decision, and I have before reaching my final determination most fully pondered over them.

But my mind is made up. Moreover, further delay cannot but be most injurious to the peoples whom I have tried to serve as Prince of Wales and as King, and whose future happiness and prosperity are the constant wish of my heart.

I take my leave of them in the confident hope that the course which I have thought it right to follow is that which is best for the stability of the Throne and Empire and the happiness of my peoples.

I am deeply sensible of the consideration which they have always extended to me both before and after my accession to the Throne and which I know they will extend in full measure to my successor.

I am most anxious that there should be no delay of any kind in giving effect to the instrument which I have executed and that all necessary steps should be taken immediately to secure that my lawful successor, my brother his Royal Highness the Duke of York, should ascend the Throne.

Edward VIII was succeeded by his brother Albert, who became George VI. Edward was given the title of Duke of Windsor, and styled Royal Highness, following his abdication.

Wallis and Edward married on 3 June, 1937. They remained married for 35 years until Edward's death in 1972. Walis passed away in 1986.