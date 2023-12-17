Jeff Bezos invests $42 million for construction of 10,000-year clock: Report

Offbeat

17 December, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 11:07 am

Related News

Jeff Bezos invests $42 million for construction of 10,000-year clock: Report

The 500 feet-tall clock's construction is happening inside a mountain in West Texas. The clock will keep track of the year, century and millennium and is synchronized with the sun every noon.

17 December, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 11:07 am
Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has invested $42 million in the construction of a clock that will tell time for 10,000 years. Photo Hindustan Times, (X(formerly Twitter)).
Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has invested $42 million in the construction of a clock that will tell time for 10,000 years. Photo Hindustan Times, (X(formerly Twitter)).

Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has invested $42 million in the construction of a clock that will tell time for 10,000 years. The 500 feet-tall clock's construction is happening inside a mountain in West Texas, reported Fox News. Interestingly, the clock would use Earth's thermal cycles to power itself. Bezos has taken inspiration from Danny Hillis, who developed the idea of the 10,000-year Clock in 1995 and designed it.

The clock will keep track of the year, century and millennium and is synchronized with the sun every noon. The components of the clock include a solar synchronizer, a pendulum, a chime generator, and a series of gears and dials. The chime generator will create more than 3.5 million unique bell chime sequences, ensuring that no two days will sound the same.

The clock has five anniversary chambers, one for each of the first, 10th, 100th, 1,000th and 10,000th-year anniversaries. The first chamber will feature a model of the solar system and the other chambers will be left for future generations to fill.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 10,000-Year Clock's construction

The clock will be a marvel of engineering once completed. It is being made to withstand natural forces like temperature changes, humidity, and dust. The completion date of the clock's construction is not known.

Location of the Clock

It is located in the Sierra Diablo range of West Texas. According to the foundation's website, "To see The Clock you need to start at dawn, like any pilgrimage. It will require a day's hike to reach its interior gears." Visit to the site will be free but number of visitors will be limited, says the report.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Bezos / Amazon / clock / 1000 years

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

17h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

17h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

12h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

33m | TBS Stories
Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

13h | TBS SPORTS
Cardiac stent prices cut by up to 46%

Cardiac stent prices cut by up to 46%

1h | TBS Stories