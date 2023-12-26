'Israeled' added to Urban Dictionary entries

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 12:41 pm

'Israeled' added to Urban Dictionary entries

The definition describes it as claiming something that belongs to someone else as one's own

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 12:41 pm
Photo: Screenshot taken of the official Urban Dictionary site
Photo: Screenshot taken of the official Urban Dictionary site

The popular online dictionary Urban Dictionary has added the word "Israeled" to its entries.

According to the dictionary, the definition describes it as claiming something that belongs to someone else as one's own.

"Someone wanted to share my table at a restaurant. I allowed it. After a while, they kicked me out of the table because they had a meeting. So, I got Israeled," one user said in his entry.

Urban Dictionary is a website established in 1999, featuring definitions that often revolve around everyday language uses not found in formal dictionaries. Therefore, the site is frequently visited by those interested in popular culture, internet culture, slang, and jargon.

Here are some entries published on Urban Dictionary:

"When someone asks you to share something of yours and then fight you to get you out of it. And tell everyone you took it from them. In a restaurant, someone asked to share my table. I agreed. After a moment, he asked me to leave because he had a meeting! I've been israeled."

"When a person tells you that your property is theirs (when it obviously isn't), and demands you just give this property to them, and if you refuse, they take it by force and the law will somehow be on the their (israeling) side. You've been israeled. He israeled my place."

"The act of taking something that is not yours and then kicking out the rightful owner. Someone asked to share my table at a restaurant, and then asked me to leave the table because they had a meeting! Looks like you just got israeled."

 

