Indian home baker creates world's first edible saree

An Indian home baker has created the world's first edible saree.

The breakthrough was recently achieved by Anna Elizabeth George, a PhD student hailing from Kollam city of Kerala.

Her unique concept resulted in the world's first 100% edible saree which resembles the state's traditional "Kasavu" saree.

The 24-year-old was inspired by her mother's drying techniques and decided to create a dessert that incorporates the unique culture and heritage of Kerala, according to her statement to Times of India.

It took her 1.5 weeks to make the saree which weighs around 2kg.

From research work to execution, she spent more than 1.5 months bringing this edible saree to life.

She recalled, "In the daytime, I used to study, in the evening take regular care orders, and at night experiment with the edible saree.

Talking about the hardships, she said, "I had created a platform to make 5.5 meters saree and for that I joined two dining tables at home using three plywood sheets and after a lot of permutation and combination this saree was finally created."

Explaining the material used in saree making process, Anna said, "I have used starch-based wafer paper for the saree base. And the wafer paper is made of potato and rice starch."

According to her, total 100 wafer papers each measuring of an A4 sheet were used to get the accurate length and texture of the saree.

"I used gold dust lustre to get the golden zari border look and I made patterns similar to cake decorations," she said.

For Anna, the total production cost of the saree was Tk34,589.

"This cost involves all the experiments that went into exploring the saree. But for customers, the starting range of such pieces will be Tk11,530 onwards and the rate will increase depending upon the intricacy and detailing asked for," she furthered.