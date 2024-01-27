Golden ticket alert: Oreo's Space Dunk cookie to send lucky winner to the stars

Oreo introduces a limited edition cookie named Space Dunk which offers an out-of-this-world snacking experience.

One lucky fan is set to win a trip on Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune — the world's only carbon-neutral spaceship that is propelled by SpaceBalloon technology — to soar on a six-hour journey to the edge of space, reports Hypebeast.

To enter, simply scan the QR code on a pack OREO Space Dunk cookies or head to LiftOff.OREO.com .

The chocolate wafer cookies is filled with two layers of blue and pink marshmallow flavored "cosmic creme" paired with popping candies that create a "supernova bursting sensation with each bite".

Oreo has released five space-themed designs, each featuring a small cutout that lets you peer into the void and glimpse the vibrant cream where the flavor originates.

Similar to Willy Wonka's chocolate bars that had golden tickets hidden in them, these cookies can also contain a ticket that unlocks a life-changing experience.

Pre-orders are currently available at Walmart. Additionally, a listing is also available directly from Oreo.