Golden ticket alert: Oreo's Space Dunk cookie to send lucky winner to the stars

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 01:50 pm

Photo: Oreo
Photo: Oreo

Oreo introduces a limited edition cookie named Space Dunk which offers an out-of-this-world snacking experience.

One lucky fan is set to win a trip on Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune — the world's only carbon-neutral spaceship that is propelled by SpaceBalloon technology — to soar on a six-hour journey to the edge of space, reports Hypebeast.

To enter, simply scan the QR code on a pack OREO Space Dunk cookies or head to LiftOff.OREO.com .

The chocolate wafer cookies is filled with two layers of blue and pink marshmallow flavored "cosmic creme" paired with popping candies that create a "supernova bursting sensation with each bite".

Oreo has released five space-themed designs, each featuring a small cutout that lets you peer into the void and glimpse the vibrant cream where the flavor originates.

Similar to Willy Wonka's chocolate bars that had golden tickets hidden in them, these cookies can also contain a ticket that unlocks a life-changing experience.

Pre-orders are currently available at Walmart. Additionally, a listing is also available directly from Oreo.

"Space Perspective's reimagined spaceflight experience will allow the winner to safely enjoy unprecedented views of planet Earth with no special training required, no weightlessness and no heavy g-forces. Adding to the experience, the winner can expect breathtaking views from the largest windows ever flown to space, a world-class meal and cocktail service, complimentary OREO cookies, Wi-Fi and even a Space Spa with a bathroom — all the comforts of the world's first Space Lounge."

"We're thrilled to partner with the iconic OREO brand to be the first to bring a cookie fan aboard a Space Perspective flight," said Jane Poynter, Founder and Co-CEO, Space Perspective.
 
"Together, we have put innovation, accessibility, playfulness and the spirit of exploration at the heart of this partnership – not to mention taking OREO cookies where they've never gone before! Space Perspective is on a mission to bring space travel to more people than ever. We can't wait to welcome the winner into our growing community of Explorers who will all safely experience a life-changing journey and return with a new perspective on our planet and humanity. Through this program, we are amplifying our mission to bring accessible space tourism to the world."

 

 

 

