Gol gappa ice-cream is here to make you ask why?

Offbeat

Hindustan Times
02 February, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:34 am

Gol gappa ice-cream being made by pouring some cream onto some regular gol gappas. (instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)
Call it what you want - gol gappa, paani puri, phuchka or the like, this street side snack is a favourite for many. But due to it being such a favourite snack, it often ends up being the subject of many food experiments. For example, this video posted on Instagram by a food blogger, shows how some good old gol gappa is now being made into ice-cream.

The video begins to show how the person making the gol gappa makes it just the way that people are used to having it. After being filled with some stuffing and chutney, comes the bizarre idea to put some cream on it in order to make ice-cream out of it. Then follows the regular process of breaking it into pieces so that it is easy to make them into ice-cream rolls.

After flattening out the mixture of cream and gol gappa, the person preparing the dish can be seen making them into some ice-cream rolls and garnishing them. In order to garnish, they use some broken papdi, some chickpeas along with onions. "Teekhe gol gappay kha ke ho gaye bore? Aao kare aapka teekhapan kamm. Gol gappa ice-cream ke sath," [Bored of having spicy gol gappa? Come, let's reduce the spiciness with some gol gappa ice-cream] reads the caption.

This video was posted on Instagram just a day ago. It has garnered more than 7,000 likes and comments from people who cannot seem to digest the fact that such a dish exists. Despite the food blogger who posted this video clarifying in the caption that he found it tasty, actor/comedian Gaurav Gera has taken to the comments section to express his disapproval for this dish.

Gera commented, "Noooooo," followed by some confounded face emoji. "Enough of ice-cream fusions," posted another Instagram user. "Who eats these combos?!? Omg," posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this fusion food?

