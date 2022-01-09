Goal 'scored' by deceased player in coffin delights fans

Offbeat

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 10:28 am

Related News

Goal 'scored' by deceased player in coffin delights fans

Some let off fireworks while friends dressed in Aparicion’s green shirt knelt and hugged the coffin draped with the team’s colours

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 10:28 am
A man kicks a ball against the late player Jaime Escandar&#039;s coffin during a final send off given by his Aparicion Paine team in Paine, Chile January 2, 2022 in this still image obtained by Reuters on January 7, 2022. Photo : Reuters
A man kicks a ball against the late player Jaime Escandar's coffin during a final send off given by his Aparicion Paine team in Paine, Chile January 2, 2022 in this still image obtained by Reuters on January 7, 2022. Photo : Reuters

A dead Chilean footballer is being celebrated the world over after his former team mates arranged for him to score a goal from his coffin as a farewell tribute to his striking prowess.

Jaime Escandar died in the final days of 2021 but his friends with Chilean side Aparicion de Paine wanted to celebrate the life of the goalscoring forward.

They positioned his coffin in the six-yard box and a team mate kicked the ball onto the coffin so it would rebound into the goal. Dozens of onlookers cheered enthusiastically as the ball hit the net.

Some let off fireworks while friends dressed in Aparicion's green shirt knelt and hugged the coffin draped with the team's colours.

Although little was known about the man, the video filmed on Jan. 3 in Huelquen, on the outskirts of Santiago, quickly went viral with sites across Latin America highlighting the passion and devotion shown by fans.

"He brought us together," said Felipe Orellana, who filmed the happy scene. "What he leaves us is that unity ... We didn't think (the video) would get shared all around the world because he was just an ordinary guy.

Top News / World+Biz

goal / coffins

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

20h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

1d | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

1d | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

18h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

21h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

21h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka