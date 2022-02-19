Flock of birds mysteriously falls out of sky and dies in Mexico

Offbeat

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 11:08 am

Related News

Flock of birds mysteriously falls out of sky and dies in Mexico

The footage has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on Twitter and shared widely on Facebook

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 11:08 am
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

A flock of birds mysteriously fell out of sky in Mexico and some of them died afterwards crashing into the pavement below.

A security footage which has gone viral shows hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds seemingly fell dead on 7 February, reports NDTV.

According to local news outlet El Heraldo de Chihuahua, which first reported the story, residents of Chihuahua in Mexico called the police after discovering the dead birds on the sidewalk. 

Sectional police of Alvaro Obregon reported that they began to receive calls about the dead birds at around 8.20 am on Monday. 

Footage from a security camera shows the flock of birds descending upon houses in a massive black swirl. While some of the blackbirds managed to fly off, several fell dead. The video shows the birds lying lifeless on the streets.

The footage has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on Twitter and shared widely on Facebook. Local authorities could not immediately reveal why the birds mysteriously fell out of the sky - but the viral video gave rise to many theories. 

According to USA Today, one veterinarian theorised that the birds either inhaled toxic fumes, possibly from a heater, or were electrocuted while perching on power lines. Some on social media also speculated that 5G could be the cause behind the mysterious deaths. 

But Dr Richard Broughton, an ecologist with the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, told The Guardian that blame for the incident could lie with a predatory bird.

"This looks like a raptor like a peregrine or hawk has been chasing a flock, like they do with murmurating starlings, and they have crashed as the flock was forced low," he said. "You can see that they act like a wave at the beginning, as if they are being flushed from above."

Top News / World+Biz

Mexico / Birds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

3h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Tobacco prices: To hike or not to hike?

3h | Panorama
Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

1d | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again