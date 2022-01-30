Clive Jones: 'World's most prolific sperm donor'

Clive Jones has been donating his sperm from his van for nearly 10 years - and has nine more children on the way. Clive Jones/BPM MEDIA

Clive Jones, a retired mathematics teacher from the UK and father of three, has claimed himself to be the "world's most prolific sperm donor".

The 66-year old Clive has been donating sperm for nearly a decade using Facebook and claims to have fathered 129 children, with nine more on the way, reports the Daily Mail.

"I might continue for another few years. Get to 150 anyway," Jones said during an interview.

"I know of clinics and sperm merchants with greater numbers but they don't donate, but rather sell semen," Clive Jones said, adding that he has been donating sperm for free through Facebook because of the "happiness" it brings to families.

Clive Jones said that he started donating sperm for free at the age of 58 - and chose Facebook to connect with families because he could not become an official donor.

"I read in some newspapers the plight of some people that can't have children. Reading the newspaper, it explained how people were using Facebook to make arrangements," he added.