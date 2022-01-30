Clive Jones: 'World's most prolific sperm donor'

Offbeat

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 01:39 pm

Clive Jones: 'World's most prolific sperm donor'

The 66-year old Clive has been donating sperm for nearly a decade using Facebook and claims to have fathered 129 children, with nine more on the way

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 01:39 pm
Clive Jones has been donating his sperm from his van for nearly 10 years - and has nine more children on the way. Clive Jones/BPM MEDIA
Clive Jones has been donating his sperm from his van for nearly 10 years - and has nine more children on the way. Clive Jones/BPM MEDIA

Clive Jones, a retired mathematics teacher from the UK and father of three, has claimed himself to be the "world's most prolific sperm donor".

The 66-year old Clive has been donating sperm for nearly a decade using Facebook and claims to have fathered 129 children, with nine more on the way, reports the Daily Mail

"I might continue for another few years. Get to 150 anyway," Jones said during an interview. 

"I know of clinics and sperm merchants with greater numbers but they don't donate, but rather sell semen," Clive  Jones said, adding that he has been donating sperm for free through Facebook because of the "happiness" it brings to families.

Clive Jones said that he started donating sperm for free at the age of 58 - and chose Facebook to connect with families because he could not become an official donor.

"I read in some newspapers the plight of some people that can't have children. Reading the newspaper, it explained how people were using Facebook to make arrangements," he added. 

 

Sperm Donor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

1h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

2h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

2h | Panorama
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

22h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

17h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

18h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP