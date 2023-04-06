Cat climbs onto sheikh leading nightly Ramadan prayers

A cat appeared to enjoy the prayers of Sheikh Walid Mehsas in Algeria on Monday (3 April), a video posted by the official page of the sheikh on Facebook showed.

Cat jumps onto Imam conducting Ramadan prayers in the Algerian province of Bordj Bou Arreridj pic.twitter.com/LTqWr2d3Dc— Reuters (@Reuters) April 6, 2023

Mehsas was praying 'Taraweeh', a nightly prayer occurring every evening during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Abu Bakr al-Siddiq mosque in the Algerian province of Bordj Bou Arreridj.

The cat wandered around the Sheikh leading the prayer, until it jumped on him. Mehsas appeared undisturbed. He gave the cat a gentle caress and continued reciting the verses for the prayer.