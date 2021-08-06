Bizarre fish with ‘human-like teeth’ found in US

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 11:27 am

Photo Courtesy- BBC
Photo Courtesy- BBC

Nathan Martin, a regular fisherman from living near Nags Head, North Carolina was catching fish on Jennette's Pier, as usual, using sand fleas as bait on Thursday afternoon. 

But a fish with odd teeth caught his attention.

It was not a regular-looking fish. So, the photo of the fish was posted on the Facebook page of Jennette's Pier, reports BBC. 

The fish has a hard mouth and several rows of molars that look just like human teeth. Expert identified the fish as Sheepshead, a fish species found in coastal waters of the Atlantic. These fish are known for their chunky teeth. The fish uses its teeth to crush the shells of its prey, mostly oysters, clams and crabs.

Nathan Martin told local media he had been hoping to catch a sheepshead fish when he came face-to-face with a "mouth full of teeth".

The Facebook post by Jennette's Pier, a popular fishing destination has seen a mixed reaction from netizens. Some think it's funny for a fish to have human-like teeth. Some said it is disgusting to watch. One person wrote, "That fish has better teeth than me."

Whatever the reaction from people is, nature always mesmerizes us.

