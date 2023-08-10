Bear crashes wedding, attacks the dessert bar

Offbeat

Hindustan Times
10 August, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:48 am

Related News

Bear crashes wedding, attacks the dessert bar

When a bear 'forgot to RSVP' at a wedding, the couple and their guests were left stunned by its presence.

Hindustan Times
10 August, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:48 am
The bear helping himself with some tasty treats. Photo: Facebook
The bear helping himself with some tasty treats. Photo: Facebook

A Colorado couple had an unexpected guest at their wedding reception. Among the attendees at the celebration was a bear that entered the wedding venue and stole the spotlight from the newlyweds.

Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez posted pictures from their wedding in Boulder County, USA, which took an unexpected turn as the rain started to pour just before their ceremony, reported The Charlotte Observer.

However, the rain wasn't the only hiccup at their wedding as a bigger surprise awaited them during the reception in the form of the bear. What's more, the uninvited guest raided the dessert bar and helped himself to some tasty treats.

A picture of the bear was shared on Facebook by Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Then a bear ate our dessert bar."

This post was shared on August 2. Since being posted, it has been liked several times. A few have also left comments on the post.

An individual wrote, "If it had been me walking in there, you'd have to scrape me off the ceiling. I'm so glad I already had my piece of cheesecake." To this, Cailyn replied by saying, "No dessert for us! Haha!" Another added, "Oh my God!" What do you think of this incident? Have you ever seen a bear crash at a wedding?

Wedding / Colorado / Bear at Colorado wedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil