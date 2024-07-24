Long-distance bus services resume in Dhaka after 4 days

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 10:36 pm

Long-distance bus services resume in Dhaka after 4 days

The buses started leaving at 10am and continued until 5pm, yesterday. During this period, long-distance buses also entered Dhaka

A bus leaves for Barishal from Dhaka. File photo: TBS
A bus leaves for Barishal from Dhaka. File photo: TBS

Long-distance buses began departing Dhaka for the districts in other divisions including Chattogram, Barishal, and Sylhet on Wednesday morning after four days, following a relaxation of the curfew, which was imposed on Friday midnight to control the violence that spread across the country in the last few days.

The buses started leaving at 10am and continued until 5pm, on the day. During this period, long-distance buses also entered Dhaka.

Tanmoy, counter master at Desh Travels in Dhaka's Kalyanpur, told TBS, "Long-distance buses began departing Dhaka starting at 10am. Around 100 buses left Kalyanpur for various routes, nearly all fully occupied. Additionally, vehicles from various districts are now entering
Dhaka."

Last week, violence erupted nationwide during the quota reform movement, prompting the government to impose a curfew from 12pm on Friday to control the situation.

