Mobile operators seek tax relief to boost digitisation

Economy

UNB
05 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 08:56 pm

Related News

Mobile operators seek tax relief to boost digitisation

UNB
05 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 08:56 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Representatives of the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) met with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) today (5 March) to discuss tax policies impacting the telecommunications sector.

AMTOB presented 21 proposals aimed at reducing the tax burden on mobile operators, arguing that the current structure hinders the industry's growth and, consequently, the country's digitization efforts.

"The mobile industry is the backbone of internet access in Bangladesh," stated AMTOB Secretary General Lt Col (retd) Mohammad Zulfikar. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The entire digitisation process relies heavily on its infrastructure. Every sector, from banking and e-commerce to education and healthcare, utilises mobile services."

AMTOB highlighted several concerns

Double Taxation: AMTOB seeks to eliminate situations where companies face double taxation due to missing paperwork from suppliers.

Tax Exemptions for Government Organisations: AMTOB proposes clarifying tax return filing requirements for government entities like Bangladesh Railway and the Election Commission.

Corporate Tax Rates: AMTOB argues that the current 40–45 per cent corporate tax rate for mobile operators is significantly higher than the 20-27.5 per cent rate for other companies. They propose bringing mobile operators under the standard tax structure.

Minimum Tax Adjustments: AMTOB suggests allowing mobile operators to adjust any unutilised minimum tax towards future tax liabilities.

VAT on SIM Cards: AMTOB proposes removing the 200 Taka VAT charged on all SIM deliveries, including e-SIMs.

VAT on Government Regulatory Organisations: AMTOB seeks clarification on VAT applicability for government regulatory bodies.

Harmonised HS Coding: AMTOB recommends consistent application of the HS coding system for telecom equipment and software to streamline import procedures.

AMTOB believes these changes will foster a more supportive environment for the mobile industry, leading to increased investment, improved network infrastructure, and ultimately, accelerated national digitization. The NBR is expected to review the proposals and respond in due course.

Top News

Digitialisation / Mobile / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

1h | Videos
How glue is made from cowhide

How glue is made from cowhide

15m | Videos
Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

5h | Videos
Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

6h | Videos