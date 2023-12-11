AL leader Hanif in over Tk100 crore in debt, shows affidavit

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 04:21 pm

AL leader Hanif in over Tk100 crore in debt, shows affidavit

Despite an increased annual income over five years, Hanif's assets witnessed a declining trajectory.

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 04:21 pm

Mahabub ul Alam Hanif, Awami League's candidate for Kushtia-3 (Sadar) constituency and joint general secretary of the party, revealed a staggering debt exceeding Tk100 crore as per his affidavit submitted to the returning officer's office.

Despite an increased annual income over five years, Hanif's assets witnessed a declining trajectory.

In the affidavit, his annual income was shown to be Tk3.64 crore (or Tk3,64,04,010 to be exact), up from Tk2.32 crore in 2018.

The affidavit also shows that he has Tk2 crore in cash, alongside assets valued at Tk20.99 crore whereas his 2018 election affidavit reported having assets totalling Tk23.54 crore.

Hanif's financial strength has dwindled by Tk2.55 crore within this period, with a disclosed debt of approximately Tk102.86 crore owed to various financial institutions, including four banks.

His supplementary earnings from property rents amount to approximately Tk9 lakh, while his stock exchange shares account for Tk4.81 crore. 

As an MP, he receives a monthly allowance of Tk6.60 lakh.

Moreover, Hanif's possessions include 30 tola gold jewellery worth Tk8 lakh, electronic appliances worth Tk 9.15 lakh, furniture worth Tk2 lakh, three personal vehicles worth Tk1.92 crore, and three licensed firearms valued at Tk 3.39 crore.

His immovable assets comprise non-agricultural land, residential properties, and land in different locations, including Dhaka, Gazipur, and Gulshan.

He owns a non-agricultural land worth Tk10.41 crore, a house worth Tk8 lakh in Dhaka's Nayapaltan, a 3 acres of land in Gazipur valued at Tk1.98 lakh, and a little over a 5-katha plot in Gulshan, valued at Tk 3.39 crore.

In addition, he owns a building on 5,227 Sqft land located in Kushti's Chourshash which is valued at Tk1.96 crore. 

In the 10th National Parliamentary Election, while assets were shown under his wife's name, recent elections show no assets or funds attributed to her.

Hanif, hailing from Sholdag village in Kushtia, secured his first MP position in 2014, followed by reelection in 2018 from the Kushtia-3 (Sadar) constituency.

