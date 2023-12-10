Newly harvested onion likely to tame volatile market: Agriculture ministry

UNB
10 December, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:10 pm

Representational Image of onions being harvested. Photo: TBS
Representational Image of onions being harvested. Photo: TBS

Newly harvested murikata and summer onions have started arriving in the market, and there is no reason for hiking prices, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a notification on Sunday.

According to the ministry, each year murikata onion is cultivated in about 50 thousand hectares of land, producing about 8 lakh tonnes. 

This year, summer onions have been planted on about 500 hectares of land, with harvest expected at about 50 thousand tonnes.

The notification also mentioned that these murikata and summer varieties of onion have started coming in the market and it will be available for the next three months or so. 

After that, the main variety of onion will start coming in the market and the production might be around 26 to 28 lakh tonnes.

However, the local variety of onion was being sold at Tk1,000 per 5 kilograms and the same quantity of newly harvested onions at Tk650 in the wholesale market of Karwan Bazar on Sunday. 

The imported onion is being sold for Tk750 to Tk800 per 5 kgs in the wholesale market.

Bangladesh imports onions mainly from India, China, Myanmar and Pakistan.

The prices of onion almost doubled after India, the largest supplier of the item, suspended its export until March next year.

