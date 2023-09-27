Sundarbans sees crowds of tourists following 3-month ban

A large number of local and foreign tourists have been visiting the Sundarbans after the world's largest mangrove forest reopened to the public on 1 September, following a three-month tourism ban.

The mangrove forest was closed to tourists from 1 June to 31 August by the order of the Forest Division to ensure the breeding of 375 species of wild animals and 291 species of fish, including the Bengal tiger and deer.

According to the Forest Division, at present, 114 Royal Bengal tigers, 375 species of wildlife including 200,000 deer, 334 species of plants including Sundari, 165 species of algae, 13 species of orchids, and 300 species of birds call the Sundarbans home.

Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim, forest officer of Sundarbans East zone, said a total of 4,908 local and 72 foreign tourists have visited the Sundarbans since it reopened, till 26 September.

Last year, the number of local tourists was 2,332 while seven foreign tourists visited during September.

Md Saiful Islam, director of Sundari Eco Resort, said an eco village has been set up in Dhangmari, and they are working on developing community-based tourism.

"We have provided employment to hundreds of locals, and the local stakeholders are also being benefited through this," he said.

"This month, we have provided services to 34 tourists from China, Germany, Japan, Poland and India and the visitors felt delighted to visit the village, wearing local attire," he added.

Abu Foysal Mohammad Sayem Babu, director of Holidays Tours and Travels, said, "The Sundarbans has become the biggest attraction for foreign travellers, and keeping that in mind we are providing services to tourists through modern and luxurious cruise ships."

He also claimed that the number of tourists in the Sundarbans will see further increase if the government lowers the travel fee for foreign travellers.

A Japanese tourist, visiting the Sundarbans, said, "After hearing the story of the Sundarbans, I came here, at the Sundari Eco Resort. I did not expect to see such a charming village."

Azad Kabir, in-charge of Karamjal Tourist and Wild Animal Breeding Center, said hundreds of tourists have visited the main attractions in the Sundarbans, and were overwhelmed by its scenic beauty.

