Gayeshwar's lunch treat by DB chief after assault at rally goes viral 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 07:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was hosted by DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid following his detention after being assaulted by the police in today's protest rally. 

Pictures and videos went viral on social media that show the BNP leader enjoying a feast comprising traditional dishes and fruits alongside the DB chief. 

The food was ordered from the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, the DB chief can be heard saying in a video.

The DB chief's gesture has been appreciated by many, while many others have criticised it.

Several Facebook users questioned how a lunch treat from a fancy city hotel can be considered a hospitable gesture toward someone who had just been assaulted to the point where his white panjabi could be seen smeared in blood, while his bandaged head is now covered with a 'tupi'. 

As some media referred to this gesture as "Bhuri Bhoj'', netizens spewed insults saying there should rather be an exhibition of pictures and videos of attacks by the police to depict how countrymen are oppressed at the hands of law enforcers. 

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/ TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/ TBS

Gayeshwar was released in the evening, hours after he was detained from the Jatrabari area in the capital.

"Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is being taken home in a police vehicle from the DB office," said Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He said BNP leaders and activists engaged in a confrontation with the police, throwing bricks and stones during the incident. 

"As the police were in pursuit, BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy fell on the ground. Subsequently, the police helped by taking him to the DB office in a car, where his safety and protection were ensured," the DB chief added.

I was beaten up severely: Gayeshwar

Speaking to the media at BNP's Nayapaltan office after the DB police dropped him there, Gayeshwar alleged, "I was beaten up severely during the clash. I got severely injured in the head and was bleeding profusely."

Following the incident, Gayeshwar said police took him to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital for treatment. 

"I was taken to the DB office, and from there, they dropped me at the [party] office," he added.

When inquired about his current physical condition, Gayeshwar said it will take time for him to recover from the injury. 

In a video clip obtained from the spot, it was seen that detective branch officials in civil dress and police charged Gayeshwar with sticks. At one point, he fell over.

