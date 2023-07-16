Investigate allegation of hospital's negligence over Gulf Air pilot's death: HC

The High Court (HC) has ordered authorities concerned to investigate allegations of negligence by authorities of the United Hospital over the death of Gulf Air pilot and US citizen Captain Mohammad Youssef Hassan Al Hendi.

A High Court bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order after a hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard. The court also issued a ruling over the matter.

Ordering the director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to conduct the probe, the High Court ordered to conclude the probe within next 30 days and submit a report in seven days of concluding the probe.

Barrister Sakib Mahbub moved the plea before the court, while deputy attorney general Sheikh Saifuzzaman stood for the state.

Captain Mohammad Youssef Hassan Al Hendi died at United Hospital while undergoing treatment. Hendi's sister Taala Al Hendi accused the hospital authorities for its alleged negligence over the death of her brother and filed a writ on 6 June.