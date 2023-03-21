BB starts programme to promote 'Cashless Bangladesh' initiative

BB starts programme to promote &#039;Cashless Bangladesh&#039; initiative

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder inaugurated the expansion programme of 'Cashless Bangladesh' initiative in a virtual ceremony on 20 March. 

The programme was simultaneously introduced in Dhaka University area and four uplazilas each from Rangpur, Gopalganj, Natore and Gazipur district in order to expand cashless transactions nationwide, reads a Bangladesh Bank press release.

In the opening ceremony, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman was present virtually and ICT State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak delivered the welcome address.

Besides, Deputy Governors of Bangladesh Bank, Deputy Commissioners of four districts, Managing Directors of Banks, MFS, PSP, International Card Schemes attended the event virtually.

Governor, Deputy Commissioner of four districts, Treasurer of Dhaka University purchase products by making payment through Bangla QR in their respective areas.

The release noted that if transactions are done digitally, financial institutions will be able to create new services and new credit products using the transaction data received by individuals/businessmen.

