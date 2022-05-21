Brig Gen Amirul wins Nagad Cup Golf Tournament

Brigadier General Amirul Islam Sikder secured the championship title in the "Nagad Cup Golf Tournament-2022", held at Kurmitola Golf Club in the capital.

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiudin Ahmed was present at the closing ceremony of the three-day tournament as the chief guest on Friday, said an ISPR release.

Brigadier General Md Moazzem Hossain became the runner up while golfer Fatema Motiur became the winner in the female category.

Some 650 golfers from home and abroad participated in the tournament in three categories.

At the event, the Army chief unveiled the cover of the book "Birer Mukhe Birottoghatha" compiled on the experiences of 25 freedom fighters of the Armed Forces, participated in the War of Independence.

On the golden jubilee of independence, 25 battles fought by the freedom fighters of the armed forces in 1971 were published in the Daily Ittefaq from 1 March to 25 March 2022.

This book is a compilation of those news published in the newspaper.

Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad Limited, and Tasmima Hossain edited the book.